Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 103.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graham by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Graham by 537.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Graham by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $570.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $582.00 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.96.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

