Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as high as C$1.15. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 1,594,123 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$407.53 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$170.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

