Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Purchases $200,100.00 in Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $899,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

