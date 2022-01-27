Graphlinq Protocol Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $433,867.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006031 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

