Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 1,505.4% in January

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, an increase of 1,505.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

OTCMKTS GEAHF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

