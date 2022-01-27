Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 1,505.4% in January

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, an increase of 1,505.4% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
OTCMKTS GEAHF traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Eagle has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.
Great Eagle Company Profile
Further Reading: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Great Eagle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Eagle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.