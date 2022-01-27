Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Down 1%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.11. 109,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 78,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Great Elm Capital by 48.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.