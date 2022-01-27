Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.87

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and traded as low as $29.71. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 4,637 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWLIF shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

