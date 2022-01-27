Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

