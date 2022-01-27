Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Invests $392,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 451.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $220,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 3,056.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,754 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion and a PE ratio of -11.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

