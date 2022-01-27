Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,529,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,092,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

