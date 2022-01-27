Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock remained flat at $GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,484. The stock has a market cap of £10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.27 ($0.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.14.
Greencoat Renewables Company Profile
