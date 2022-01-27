Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock remained flat at $GBX 1.16 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,484. The stock has a market cap of £10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. Greencoat Renewables has a 1 year low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.27 ($0.02). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.14.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

