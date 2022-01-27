GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Down to $6.72

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 2,254 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $567.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.