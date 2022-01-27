Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,039 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

GO stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

