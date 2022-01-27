Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 55,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,704,699 shares.The stock last traded at $27.19 and had previously closed at $26.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a market cap of $835.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Groupon by 102,114.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

