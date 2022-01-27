Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$173.51 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

