Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE HAI opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of C$173.51 million and a PE ratio of -19.58. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$16.21.
About Haivision Systems
Further Reading: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.