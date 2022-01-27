Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

