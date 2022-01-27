Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

