Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) vs. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Head-To-Head Review

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 128.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and American Tower has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 16.00 $82.42 million $1.09 34.91 American Tower $8.04 billion 13.74 $1.69 billion $5.50 44.11

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 2 6 0 2.56 American Tower 1 5 10 0 2.56

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus target price of $65.75, indicating a potential upside of 72.80%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $294.93, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than American Tower.

Profitability

This table compares Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 42.76% 9.68% 3.49% American Tower 27.44% 39.34% 4.64%

Summary

American Tower beats Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets. The company was founded on November 7, 2012 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany and Poland. The Africa segment comprises of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

