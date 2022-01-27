Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HVRRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($165.91) to €145.70 ($165.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.25. 1,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $102.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

