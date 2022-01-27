Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Trading Down 1.4%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 24,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 88,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Lance Brown purchased 22,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,735.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,413 shares of company stock worth $140,125. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCDI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

