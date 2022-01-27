HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 333,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

