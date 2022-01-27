Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 166,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 140,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$16.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

