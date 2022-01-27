Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €56.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.85 ($55.52).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €38.58 ($43.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.10 and its 200 day moving average is €39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

