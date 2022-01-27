Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,969,164 shares of company stock valued at $60,260,927.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

