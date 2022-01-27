Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $28.65.
In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,969,164 shares of company stock valued at $60,260,927.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,911,000 after purchasing an additional 477,810 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
