HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

