Head to Head Analysis: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and JBG SMITH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27% JBG SMITH Properties -10.94% -2.16% -1.14%

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -163.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and JBG SMITH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.27 -$1.92 million $0.15 109.67 JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 5.75 -$62.30 million ($0.55) -48.58

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Medical REIT and JBG SMITH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.09%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats JBG SMITH Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

