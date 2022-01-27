Head-To-Head Contrast: Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.13 $305.00 million $16.06 2.56 Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 30.09 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mr. Cooper Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81% Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70

Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus price target of $47.80, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $360.41, indicating a potential upside of 101.75%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Mr. Cooper Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

