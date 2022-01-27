Head-To-Head Contrast: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) vs. TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,155.25% -21.48% -20.35% TransAlta -23.44% 5.17% 1.22%

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 47.10 -$14.76 million ($0.35) -2.91 TransAlta $1.57 billion 1.82 -$214.25 million ($1.93) -5.46

Ocean Power Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocean Power Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ocean Power Technologies and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TransAlta 0 2 7 0 2.78

TransAlta has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.11%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

TransAlta beats Ocean Power Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, and Hydro segments are responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining its electrical generation. The Energy Marketing segment engages in marketing its production through short-term and long-term contracts. The Corporate segment deals with its central financial, legal, administrative, and investing functions. The company was founded by William Maxwell Aitken in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

