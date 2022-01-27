HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $60.60 Average PT from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 977.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,802,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter worth about $1,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 188.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter worth about $1,695,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HHR traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 670,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

