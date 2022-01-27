Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,615,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,837,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,536,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,933,000 after buying an additional 536,810 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

