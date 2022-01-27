Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,310,000 after purchasing an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,089,000 after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

