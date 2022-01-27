Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after buying an additional 289,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,916,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.39 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $39.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

