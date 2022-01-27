Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 43.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,486,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

