Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $344,000 in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,332,000 after acquiring an additional 576,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,105,000 after acquiring an additional 195,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

