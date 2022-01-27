Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,046 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

PMT stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

