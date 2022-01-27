Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,252 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

