Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $632,004.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $25.50 million and $632,004.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

