Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT Lowered to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price cut by UBS Group from CHF 59 to CHF 58 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

