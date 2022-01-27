Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.37 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 12404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOPE. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

