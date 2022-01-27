Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading Down 1%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 2,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 1,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

About Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

