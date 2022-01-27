Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE:HYI traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272. Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of C$8.92 and a 52-week high of C$9.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.21.

Get Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.