H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Alexander Danial Avery acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 207,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,353,400. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,764,420. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 457,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.27.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

