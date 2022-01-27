Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $293.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,936,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,728 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $293,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 158,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $89.97 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

