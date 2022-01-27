HSBC Lowers Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMEGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($34.09) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

SMEGF stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

