Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.98.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

