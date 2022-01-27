Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Shares Down 2.3%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. 200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

