Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 489.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

