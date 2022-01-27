Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.46.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.09. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.