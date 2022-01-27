Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.46.
Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.09. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$26.38 and a 12 month high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
