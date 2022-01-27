i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $31.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.60 million, a PE ratio of -64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

