i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $31.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.08.
Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.60 million, a PE ratio of -64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
