IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
NYSE:IAA opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. IAA has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.