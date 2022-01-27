IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. IAA has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

